Maria Grazia Chiuri showcased her debut Dior collection in the Calabasas mountains on Thursday (11.05.17).

The fashion designer was announced as the creative director at the designer brand in July last year and presented her first ever capsule under the label in California last night in Dior Cruise 2018 show, and the creative mastermind believes holding the exhibition in the unusual location instead of in a European city proves to be a ''good moment''.

Speaking about her latest venture to The Hollywood Reporter, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''We normally show in the city, in Paris or Rome, but to give the experience of an open space is a good moment.''

And Maria - who was at the helm of Valentino for 17 years alongside co-designer Pierpaolo Picccioli - believes people perceived the French label ''had to be elegant'', but with her new role she is trying to change that outlook and encourage women to want clothing for ''every day''.

She explained: '' Fashion in the past was sometimes imposed, but now it is a different moment for a new generation.

''In the beginning, people thought Dior had to be elegant. I think women also want clothing for every day. I want to dream every day.

''It's my job to design, but at the same time, women have to choose a piece and use it in their personal style. That's the difference I want to introduce.''

''I want to reflect what it means now to be feminine. It's not possible to speak only about small waists. Now, femininity is something more. For this reason, I included the idea of feminism.''

And the entrepreneur hopes her involvement in design will encourage her children Nicolo, 23, and Rachele, 20, to want to ''play'' with fashion.

She said: ''I don't know that it's possible but I try to do my best because I have a daughter who is 20 years-old, and a son who is 23, I don't want them to feel like fashion is imposing something on them, I want them to play with fashion.''