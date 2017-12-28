Maria Grazia Chiuri believes her slogan t-shirts have empowered women.

The 53-year-old fashion designer made her mark when she became the creative director at Dior last year - which is the first time a female has held the title at the fashion house - as she created a range of tops with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's quote 'We should all be feminists' emblazoned on the front for her Spring/Summer 2017 collection.

And the creative mastermind is pleased with the reaction to her creations, because she thinks it was an ''awakening'' in the fashion industry and encouraged women to ''claim their own role''.

Speaking about the line, the mogul said: ''A T-shirt, because it's so basic, is the easiest way to display ideas. I'm glad that so many women saw my T-shirt as a way to claim their own role in society, to make their voice heard. It's also quite an awakening for fashion, and what you can do with fashion.

''The white T-shirt, in all its simplicity, is an extraordinary tool''.

And Maria believes she is able to continue to encourage women and help achieve gender equality with her designs.

She told Red magazine: ''For me it's important that the younger generations pay attention, and I think the [Women's] March and those that followed - from London to my very own Rome - are proof positive of how women, as a global community, are beginning to realise that they are on the same team. It's a widespread feeling, not linked to any progression or practice, but more essentially something that is in the air, a sort of zeitgeist. It's up to each one of us to interpret this atmosphere, and I did it through clothing, and the images I can create though clothing, which only become relevant if they get out there. When people start talking about them, then they truly become icons of emancipation and equality.''