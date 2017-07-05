Maria Grazia Chiuri feels a ''huge responsibility'' to speak about women.

The Christian Dior artistic director is doing her best to retain the history of the iconic fashion house while reinventing the aesthetic to suit her own ideas.

She explained: ''After Mr Dior there was Yves Saint Laurent, who started to speak about women in a different way. After Saint Laurent, there was Marc Bohan, who moved the house very well between the Sixties and Seventies.

''Then when you see Gianfranco Ferre, who I remember very well, it is evident that he started pret-a-porter in Italy - he changed the communcation about fashion.

''Also with John Galliano, his was a point of view from English guys who look to Paris - for example his references to Versailles, they're not present in Dior's legacy, but Mr Dior's relationship with England and English designers is a very strong vein.

''With Raf Simons, it was another moment in time for the fashion world, just a little bit more intellectual, and so probably with me, it's a moment to speak about women in a different way. It's a huge responsibility to speak about women, but I try to do my best.''

Regardless of the changes in the fashion industry in the modern world, Maria believes it is important to keep ''luxury'' at the heart of Dior.

She told Vogue.co.uk: ''Luxury fashion houses need to maintain a code of quality, craftsmanship and knowledge.

''Luxury is not necessarily expensive. Luxury for me is something to take care of, so of course with couture it's one of a kind, but it's not expensive because it's just expensive, it's expensive because you need many hours to produce a dress with many women who work on it for hours every day - but luxury can also be a T-shirt, when it is made with expertise and the best cut.

''Luxury is not only clothes with price but also value and the human touch. Luxury is when you can feel the creativity.''