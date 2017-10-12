Maria Grazia Chiuri feels like a ''tourist in Diorland'' since moving to France.

The 53-year-old fashion designer was announced as the creative director at Christian Dior last year, following her departure from Valentino - where she worked with Pierpaolo Piccioli - and the star has admitted she is still trying to settle in to her new position and new location, as well as familiarise herself with her label's creations.

Speaking to InStyle.com about her new venture, the creative mastermind said: ''This is the first time I've been based in Paris, and although I'm familiar with the city, there's still so much to discover.

''I am like a tourist in Diorland. I have to study the heritage and archives, and I don't even understand all the buildings. We speak three languages here -- French, English, and Italian -- so it's always exciting to see another point of view, and in France there is this idea of couture that you feel everywhere.''

And the star has revealed she has yet to have a ''specific routine'' because she is still finding her feet.

She said: '' I walk to work every day, often through the Jardin du Luxembourg, across the street from my apartment. It's really nice to wake up and stroll into the gardens. I can watch people run or read a book in a little café nearby.

''Normally I have a coffee outside at a café, but it's too soon for me to have a specific routine because I am still exploring this company.''

Maria has revealed she has to start working on a fashion range for the French fashion house ''two months'' in advance, and she has to design in a ''sophisticated way'' to create innovative garments.

She explained: ''I have to design in a sophisticated way to achieve what I want

''Dior is a big factor, and step-by-step we arrive at a collection. I start two months early because it's like making a film: You have an idea, find the location, decide on the models, and test the different areas of craftsmanship. Each detail helps tell the story.''