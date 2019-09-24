Maren Morris' second album has a ''more worldly view''.

The 'Seeing Blind' hitmaker recently unveiled her second LP, 'Girl', and she says it is less ''selfish'' and there is ''a lot more love'' on it than her first effort.

She said: ''I'm a little bit older; I'm married. I'm approaching my 30s, so it's more worldly views than a selfish view. A lot more love in the second album.''

The 29-year-old singer decided to call her album 'Girl' because she wanted to reference the gender imbalance in the country music industry.

She added: ''It was reflective of the time of how women don't fit in the same mould as the industry puts us into so I chose to name the album 'Girl' due to the criticism.''

And Maren is ''honoured'' to have received the most nominations at the Country Music Awards as it makes her feel like her ''community in Nashville'' loves her.

She told the Des Moines Register: ''I'm honoured [to be nominated]. It makes me feel like my community in Nashville loves what I'm doing there. However the chip falls at the show; I'm going to be celebrating at the after-party.''

The Grammy winner had previously opened up about the lack of ''popular'' female artists getting airplay on the radio.

She added: ''As a woman in this industry, I wish that radio would come into this century and honour the the songs that are actually popular. I was looking at the country radio chart in the US and, for the first time in 20 years, there were no women in the top 30.

''Then I took a closer look at all the dudes and the titles of their songs, and the word 'girl' was used in more songs than there were actual girls on the chart. So I was like, 'I'm gonna name this album, 'GIRL'; and [the song] 'GIRL' is going to be my first single.' Just to put a middle finger up to that statistic. And ironically, in the States, on the country chart, 'GIRL' has been my fastest-rising single.''