Maren Morris wants to ''increase awareness'' on social and political issues.

The 29-year-old country singer isn't shy about voicing her political views, and has said she wants to keep voicing things she's ''passionate'' about because it's her ''human right'' to be able to speak her mind.

Maren previously lost 5,000 followers on social media after sharing a picture with Emma González, one of the survivors of the Parkland shooting, and says she doesn't care if she loses fans because of her opinions.

She said: ''To not be able to share an opinion, or to lose fans and ticket sales over it, is so mind-boggling to me, because it's an American right - a human right - to be able to voice your opinion. Of course, any fan has the choice to quit buying your music or listening to it. But as a tax-paying citizen, I should be allowed to speak up when I'm passionate about something. It's always to increase awareness. It's to let my fans know where I stand.''

The Grammy-winning singer says that whilst ''not many country artists speak up,'' she refuses to stay quiet, and will keep being honest and open in her music.

She added: ''I could just shut up and sing, keep my head down, not talk about politics or sexuality in my songs. But I swear quite a bit. I talk openly about drinking. I'm learning things about myself that are starting to freak me out, in a good way. I'm growing up, and that doesn't necessarily mean becoming more mature or wiser or buttoning things up a bit more. Sometimes it's letting it all be a little more freewheeling.''

And the 'My Church' singer also isn't afraid to hit back at trolls and haters on social media.

Speaking to the Gender and Sexuality issue of Playboy magazine, she said: ''Every time I've spoken up or clapped back at some troll, it has been very much me. I wouldn't go back on any of it, because they deserved it. Body-shamers? They're asking for it. I would never regret calling them out.''