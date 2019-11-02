Maren Morris quipped that it will be her husband Ryan Hurd's ''last quiet birthday'' before they become parents.

The county star turned 33 on Saturday (02.11.19) and Maren used her tribute to remind her spouse that his birthdays will never be the same again once their little bundle of joy arrives.

Alongside a black and white picture from a photo shoot the pair did, with Ryan looking down at his wife's bonny bump, the brunette beauty wrote on Instagram: ''Happy birthday, babe. the last quiet one you'll have.''

The 29-year-old singer also gushed about all of the things she loves about Ryan, including his ''dad jokes'', the fact he gets spray tans with her, and for ''never letting her ''off the hook'' when she's ''being a brat''.

In a separate note posted on her Instagram Stories, Maren wrote: ''I love you for your kind heart, for never letting me off the hook when I'm being a brat, for feeding the dogs in the morning so I can sleep in.

''For getting spray tans with me because THEY'RE AWESOME, for your dad jokes, for always being on my side and for loving me the way I deserve.

''I hope I deserve you. (sic)''

The couple announced last month that they are expecting a little boy next year.

Maren revealed the news on Instagram where she posted a professional shot of herself holding her baby bump, whilst Ryan sat beside her.

She captioned the image: ''The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ''GIRL'' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one. (sic)''

Ryan shared separate images from the same photoshoot - which included one of Maren on her own, and one of the pair gazing into each other's eyes - as he said he ''cannot believe'' he's set to become a father.

He wrote alongside the photos: ''MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I've been sitting on my entire life... (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'My Church' hitmaker - who tied the knot with Ryan last March - revealed earlier this year that marriage has helped her realise she's ''not always right'', as she's discovered it is possible for two people to be ''right'' even if their opinions differ.

She said: ''It's taught me that I'm not always right. I've been doing this music thing for so long that it's how I'm conditioned. Letting someone else in and letting him be a part of that with me has been a bigger struggle than I imagined. It's so easy to fall in love, but to stay in love and to fall deeper into love? That's work. It's not giving up your stance but allowing yourself to listen. You both could be right; just because you disagree with somebody doesn't mean they're wrong.''