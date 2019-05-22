Maren Morris was so affected by the story and scenes in 'A Star is Born' that she had to have therapy after watching the movie because she experienced so many things similar to what Lady GaGa's character Ally Campana goes through in the film.
Maren Morris needed therapy after watching 'A Star is Born'.
The 29-year-old country singer was ''rocked'' by the 2018 musical drama, which tells the love story between alcoholic musician Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) who discovers and falls in love with aspiring young singer Ally Campana (Lady GaGa).
Although she couldn't relate to the substance abuse issues that Bradley's alter ego goes through in the story, Maren was reminded of past experiences in the music business that were similar to Gaga's character Ally in the film.
Like Jackson and Ally, Maren is married to fellow country singer Ryan Hurd and the pair made a vow to each other to never end up in a dysfunctional relationship like the fictional couple after viewing the movie.
In an interview with the new issue of Woman's Health magazine, she said: ''I had no idea what I was getting myself into. I had to go to therapy. Not the substance abuse part, but there were things that happened to [Ally] that happened to me. That movie rocked us both. We were like, 'We can never end up like this. Cool?' ''
'The Middle' hitmaker went on to explain that she's gone through ''ups and downs'' with her own mental health and found it ''hard to eat'' when she wasn't in the right state of mind emotionally, losing 20 pounds in the process.
She said: ''I've gone through ups and downs ... I didn't look at my body like it was healthy. When you're going through emotional turmoil, it's hard to eat. ''
The 'My Church' singer insisted that her drastic weight loss was a ''wake-up call'' and revealed she was able to put weight back on once she began focusing on the things that ''brought her happiness''.
She said: ''That was a wake-up call: I need to address my mental and physical health. I put weight back on when I started really laying into my career and tour - things that brought me happiness. It's a gift to sing well and make people emotional, so I don't take it for granted.''
