Maren Morris says marriage taught her she's ''not always right''.

The 29-year-old country star has been married to Ryan Hurd for just over a year, and has said their relationship has made her realise it's possible for two people to be ''right'' even if their opinions differ.

Asked what marriage has taught her, she said: ''It's taught me that I'm not always right. I've been doing this music thing for so long that it's how I'm conditioned. Letting someone else in and letting him be a part of that with me has been a bigger struggle than I imagined. It's so easy to fall in love, but to stay in love and to fall deeper into love? That's work. It's not giving up your stance but allowing yourself to listen. You both could be right; just because you disagree with somebody doesn't mean they're wrong.''

Maren also says she's learned more about who she is ''independently'' through tying the knot to Ryan, whom she praised for always being ''accepting'' of the decisions she makes.

The 'My Church' hitmaker added: ''Being married for the past year has also helped me figure out more who I am independently. For example, my husband is very much a feminist, and I've never really done anything that's freaked him out. He has always been accepting.''

And the Grammy-winning singer is pleased to have a partner who treats her as an ''equal'', and doesn't try to bring her down for being ''proud'' of her body.

Speaking to Playboy magazine for their Gender and Sexuality issue, she said: ''Even with Playboy, he was like, 'That's really hot.' It's awesome to be with somebody who is an equal and isn't trying to make you feel like a skank because you're proud of your body - someone who's not watering down your ideologies for patriarchal and bullshit standards that women in country music have been locked into for the past several decades.''