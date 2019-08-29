Maren Morris leads the 2019 CMA Award nominations with six nods.

The 29-year-old singer has dominated the list of nominations for the annual Country Music Association Awards - which will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 13 - with the chance to walk away with up to six trophies, thanks to the success of her second album 'Girl'.

Maren is nominated for Album of the Year for 'Girl', Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for the album's title track, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for 'All My Favourite People' featuring Brothers Osborne.

Although she tops the bill with the most nominations, Maren won't be battling it out for the coveted Entertainer of the Year prize, which this year will see Carrie Underwood as the only female nominee, as she takes on the likes of Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, and Eric Church.

Carrie's Entertainer nomination comes as one of three for the star - who is also hosting the event alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton - who will also be hoping to beat Maren to the Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year gongs.

Maren and Carrie will face competition from Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, and Kacey Musgraves for Female Vocalist, whilst the likes of Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban will battle it out to be named Male Vocalist of the Year.

Vocal Group of the Year is between Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion, and Zac Brown Band.

The 2019 CMA Award nominees:

Album of the Year

'Center Point Road', Thomas Rhett

'Cry Pretty', Carrie Underwood

'Dan + Shay', Dan + Shay

'Desperate Man', Eric Church

'Girl', Maren Morris

Musical Event of the Year

'All My Favorite People,' Maren Morris featuring Brothers Osborne

'Brand New Man,' Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

'Dive Bar,' Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton

'Old Town Road (Remix),' Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

'What Happens In A Small Town,' Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Carly Pearce

Midland

Ashley McBryde

Morgan Wallen

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Carrie Underwood

Eric Church

Single of the Year

'Burning Man,' Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

'Girl,' Maren Morris

'God's Country,' Blake Shelton

'Millionaire,' Chris Stapleton

'Speechless,' Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

'Beautiful Crazy,' Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

'Girl,' Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin

'God's Country,' Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt and Michael Hardy

'Rainbow,' Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

'Tequila,' Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year

'Burning Man,' Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

'Girl,' Maren Morris

'God's Country,' Blake Shelton

'Rainbow,' Kacey Musgraves

'Some of It,' Eric Church

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae