Maren Morris is pregnant with her first child.

The 29-year-old singer is set to welcome a little boy into the world next year with her husband Ryan Hurd, whom she married last year.

Maren revealed the news on Instagram on Tuesday (22.10.19) when she posted a professionally shot image of herself holding her baby bump, whilst Ryan sat beside her.

She captioned the image: ''The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ''GIRL'' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one. (sic)''

Ryan shared separate images from the same photoshoot - which included one of Maren on her own, and one of the pair gazing into each other's eyes - as he said he ''cannot believe'' he's set to become a father.

He wrote alongside the photos: ''MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I've been sitting on my entire life... (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'My Church' hitmaker revealed earlier this year that marriage has helped her realise she's ''not always right'', as she's discovered it is possible for two people to be ''right'' even if their opinions differ.

She said: ''It's taught me that I'm not always right. I've been doing this music thing for so long that it's how I'm conditioned. Letting someone else in and letting him be a part of that with me has been a bigger struggle than I imagined. It's so easy to fall in love, but to stay in love and to fall deeper into love? That's work. It's not giving up your stance but allowing yourself to listen. You both could be right; just because you disagree with somebody doesn't mean they're wrong.''