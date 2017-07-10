Maren Morris has got engaged.

The 28-year-old singer is to tie the knot with singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd after he popped the question last week.

Maren shared a string of pictures on Instagram, including one which showed off her diamond ring, and one featuring her holding a Corona Light - in reference to the ''us and Corona'' lyric in Ryan's track 'Love in a Bar' - while perched on her new fiance's lap with her hand on his knee, and simply captioned the images ''Yes'' along with a diamond ring emoji.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Ryan shared a photo of the couple from the back heading out for a boat ride, with the caption: (7/3/17).

E! News later confirmed the post referred to the date when he proposed.

The 'My Church' singer first met Ryan during a writing session in 2013, but things only got romantic between them in December 2015.

Ryan previously admitted 'Love In a Bar' was written about their relationship.

He said: ''['Love In a Bar'] is very much an autobiographical song about my relationship with Maren.''

And the 'City Girl' singer told how their post-writing drinking sessions led to them growing closer and making a ''real connection'' outside of their work.

He said: ''I met Maren writing songs and I met her when I was starting to have success.

''We wrote 'Last Turn Home,' that Tim McGraw recorded, and we would write and then after we'd go over to a bar in midtown and have a couple beers.

''That's when we started making a real connection, beyond a creative partnership.''

Maren is currently out on tour with Sam Hunt, while Ryan will go on the road with Florida Georgia Line later this month.

But the pair will get to see more of each other later this year when Ryan joins his new fiancee on the next leg of her 'Hero' tour.