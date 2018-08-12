Maren Morris plans to start a family next year and has it ''blocked out'' on her calendar to make sure it happens.
The 'Seeing Blind' hitmaker can't wait to have a child with her husband Ryan Hurd and has it ''blocked out'' on her calendar to happen next year.
When one fan asked if she's planning to have a family, she said: ''I literally have it blocked out on my calendar next year.''
The 28-year-old country singer is also working on a new album and she is excited about her ''genre-less'' LP.
She said: ''I'm about to record my second album, that's a really exciting and stressful time because it's a big deal and he [her husband Ryan] keeps me straight and we're just so happy to be married now and we've got our dogs waiting at home for us, so it's a good life ... I think that's the direction that music is turning now, it's very genre-less, it's boundless. I feel so excited to be able to do what I do but also on the side get to have these amazing realms of creative freedom in other genres, too.
''I think [it's] much more positive. Not that 'Hero' was a negative album, but I was going through a break-up at the time so that's kind of where my headspace was when I put it out. This one, you know, I fell in love during all the writing processes of this record. So a lot more love songs ... it's more grown up and yeah, I've just been putting in fake track lists in my head of all the songs that I've written and it's so exciting because it's like switching things around and there's so many different facets of the sound so it's country, it's R&B, but you know it's just a couple years later in my life than the last one.''
