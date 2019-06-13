Maren Morris insisted she ''can't wait'' for fans to see her pose topless in Playboy next week as she's come to accept her body.
Maren Morris has defended her decision to pose topless for Playboy.
The 29-year-old country singer is set to feature in the men's magazine's Gender and Sexuality issue, which is out next week, and will feature six images of Maren alongside an interview about her new album, body positivity, sex and women in country music, however, some fans have criticised the her decision to strip off.
Despite the negative backlash, the 'Middle' hitmaker - who is married to fellow country star Ryan Hurd - has insisted that she'll ''put these photos in a frame'' and ''can't wait'' for fans to see the images as she's come to accept her body.
On her Instagram Stories, she stated: ''The thing about me is, I make music for myself. I learned later that it touches others, which is the most wonderful byproduct of a songwriter's calling. Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love.
''I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I'll never have this moment back. Can't wait for you to read my interview with @playboy in their 'Gender + Sexuality' issue next week. I drop some truth too.''
The 'My Church' signer recently opened up about how women in country music are too often ''stereotyped'' as innocent and ''virginal''.
The Grammy-winner thinks it's naive that artists in the genre are often put into ''religious'' or ''virginal conservative'' boxes and she has called on her peers to join her in releasing ''sexy'' songs to prove they can be just as ''sexual'' as pop stars.
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
Purple was released on this day (June 7th) in 1994.
He dropped his newest single Losing Sleep earlier this year.
Seven ways you can be greener at a music festival.
Listen to their song 'She Takes You Under' now.
Are you ready for festival season?
From Bastille to The Raconteurs, here's June's most exciting upcoming releases.
Mattiel follow their stunning eponymous debut album with a bold and brassy second, 'Satis Factory'.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.