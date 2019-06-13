Maren Morris has defended her decision to pose topless for Playboy.

The 29-year-old country singer is set to feature in the men's magazine's Gender and Sexuality issue, which is out next week, and will feature six images of Maren alongside an interview about her new album, body positivity, sex and women in country music, however, some fans have criticised the her decision to strip off.

Despite the negative backlash, the 'Middle' hitmaker - who is married to fellow country star Ryan Hurd - has insisted that she'll ''put these photos in a frame'' and ''can't wait'' for fans to see the images as she's come to accept her body.

On her Instagram Stories, she stated: ''The thing about me is, I make music for myself. I learned later that it touches others, which is the most wonderful byproduct of a songwriter's calling. Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love.

''I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I'll never have this moment back. Can't wait for you to read my interview with @playboy in their 'Gender + Sexuality' issue next week. I drop some truth too.''

The 'My Church' signer recently opened up about how women in country music are too often ''stereotyped'' as innocent and ''virginal''.

The Grammy-winner thinks it's naive that artists in the genre are often put into ''religious'' or ''virginal conservative'' boxes and she has called on her peers to join her in releasing ''sexy'' songs to prove they can be just as ''sexual'' as pop stars.