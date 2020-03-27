Maren Morris had to have an emergency Caesarean section after a 30-hour labour.

The 29-year-old singer and her husband Ryan Hurd, 33, welcomed son Hayes Andrew Hurd earlier this week but Maren admitted that her labour was an intense ordeal.

Sharing a picture of the tot on Instagram, she wrote: ''30 hours of labor ended with an emergency c-section... not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool's errand. All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are. Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that's eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene. All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son. Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office @ryanhurd and I have binged while in here (sic).''

She also shared how grateful she and her husband are for the medical staff who helped deliver their son.

Maren wrote: ''The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses + healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes & me during our stay cannot be measured in this post. They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can't think of anything more selfless than that. Ultimately, I can't thank every single mother enough for going through what you've gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I'm a measly 4 days in. The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That's been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all (sic).''

Prior to their son's birth, 'To a T' singer Ryan said he and his wife couldn't be happier to be starting a family.

Speaking in November, he said: ''We had a few months where it was just ours, and then our friends and our families and our teams. Then it's been nice to be public and be able to share the news. It seems to be the questions that people want to know about, but it's fine, because we really are thrilled about it.''