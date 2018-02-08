Maren Morris says being nominated at this year's Grammy Awards was a big ''bonus''.

The 27-year-old country singer took home the Best Country Solo Performance at the music event in 2017 for 'My Church' and was so thrilled when she was nominated in the same category in 2018 for 'I Could Use a Love Song'.

She told People magazine: ''I kind of consider this a bonus year for me because I won last year in the same category. I won and got to perform last year, so that felt like the year for me to go. I really wasn't expecting to get another nomination this year just because last year was so monumental, so it feels like a bonus.''

Meanwhile, Maren had previously confessed that she was more nervous about falling over than performing with Alicia Keys at the Grammy Awards.

Asked backstage at Los Angeles' Staples Center if she was nervous about the performance, she said: ''She's stood in my shoes here before, as a Best New Artist nominee ... I was more nervous about walking up the steps to accept my award and not falling over my dress. Luckily, that did not happen. But the night is young.''

And Alicia had previously explained how she felt her voice fitted well with the country star's.

She added: ''We are both up for any challenge. Maren does her style and I do my style and they blend so well together. You don't hear a note and think, 'That's a rock note and I like it because it's a rock note.' You don't care what note it is, you just want to feel it and feel great.''