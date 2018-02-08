Maren Morris has revealed that even being nominated at this year's Grammy Awards was a big ''bonus'' after she picked up the award last year.
Maren Morris says being nominated at this year's Grammy Awards was a big ''bonus''.
The 27-year-old country singer took home the Best Country Solo Performance at the music event in 2017 for 'My Church' and was so thrilled when she was nominated in the same category in 2018 for 'I Could Use a Love Song'.
She told People magazine: ''I kind of consider this a bonus year for me because I won last year in the same category. I won and got to perform last year, so that felt like the year for me to go. I really wasn't expecting to get another nomination this year just because last year was so monumental, so it feels like a bonus.''
Meanwhile, Maren had previously confessed that she was more nervous about falling over than performing with Alicia Keys at the Grammy Awards.
Asked backstage at Los Angeles' Staples Center if she was nervous about the performance, she said: ''She's stood in my shoes here before, as a Best New Artist nominee ... I was more nervous about walking up the steps to accept my award and not falling over my dress. Luckily, that did not happen. But the night is young.''
And Alicia had previously explained how she felt her voice fitted well with the country star's.
She added: ''We are both up for any challenge. Maren does her style and I do my style and they blend so well together. You don't hear a note and think, 'That's a rock note and I like it because it's a rock note.' You don't care what note it is, you just want to feel it and feel great.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
With a jazz musician for a father, Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones grew up in...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
Watch the trailer for The Secret Life Of BeesThe Secret Life Of Bees is based...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
The Nanny DiariesReleased 12 Oct 2007Trailernew clipSet in Manhattan and Starring Scarlett Johansson (Lost in...
Somewhere between Mary Poppins and Sex and the City lies The Nanny Diaries, an adaptation...
A double-decker, monster-man sandwich of a movie with all the condiments dripping off and the...
Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) is a Vegas card sharp come gangster and former member...