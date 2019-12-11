Maren Morris believes she may have conceived her unborn child on vacation in Hawaii.

The country pop star is expecting her first child with fellow musician husband Ryan Hurd, and she has revealed that it's likely she got pregnant with their son whilst on a getaway to the tropical island five months ago.

Speaking to Storme Warren on SiriusXM's 'The Highway' from the BMI Maui Songwriters Festival in Hawaii, Maren said: ''I was here five months ago with my husband Ryan for vacation, and now I am mysteriously five months pregnant.''

She quipped: ''So Hawaii must agree with me.''

On Wednesday (11.12.19), the 'Girl' hitmaker posted a picture of her sitting on a lounger by the pool, and pointed out her missing cocktail.

She captioned the snap: ''Someone send a good virgin colada recipe. #2ndTrimester.''

To a T' singer Ryan, 33, recently gushed that he and his wife couldn't be happier to be starting a family.

He said: ''We had a few months where it was just ours, and then our friends and our families and our teams. Then it's been nice to be public and be able to share the news. It seems to be the questions that people want to know about, but it's fine, because we really are thrilled about it.''

Maren, 29, said she thought she'd be having a daughter, because she's ''surrounded by women'' in her daily life.

She said: ''I grew up with one sister, my mom owns a hair salon, so I was just always surrounded by women. I have an affinity for them. There's women in my band, in my crew.

''I've never really had a male sibling or anything like that, so I had just felt like I'm gonna have a girl 'cause I'm constantly surrounded by women. And I put a record out this year called 'GIRL'. And nope - the test said it was a boy!''

And although her first child won't be what she expected, she insisted she's happy either way.

She added: ''Honestly, I was so happy with either. But I've heard from a lot of boy moms since we released our news and they're just like, 'They love their mothers forever!' ''

The 'My Church' hitmaker commented on the irony of her baby's gender following her female-themed album 'GIRL' when she announced her pregnancy at the end of October.

She wrote on social media: ''The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ''GIRL'' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one. (sic)''