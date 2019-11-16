Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are ''thrilled'' to be expecting a child together.

The happy couple are expecting their first child together, and after announcing the news last month on social media, 'To a T' singer Ryan has said he and his wife couldn't be happier to be starting a family.

Speaking to People magazine at the 2019 Country Music Awards (CMAs) earlier this week, Ryan said: ''We had a few months where it was just ours, and then our friends and our families and our teams. Then it's been nice to be public and be able to share the news. It seems to be the questions that people want to know about, but it's fine, because we really are thrilled about it.''

Maren and Ryan are expecting a baby boy, and 29-year-old Maren recently said she thought she'd be having a daughter, because she's ''surrounded by women'' in her daily life.

She said: ''I grew up with one sister, my mom owns a hair salon, so I was just always surrounded by women. I have an affinity for them. There's women in my band, in my crew.

''I've never really had a male sibling or anything like that, so I had just felt like I'm gonna have a girl 'cause I'm constantly surrounded by women. And I put a record out this year called 'GIRL'. And nope - the test said it was a boy!''

And although her first child won't be what she expected, she insisted she's happy either way.

She added: ''Honestly, I was so happy with either. But I've heard from a lot of boy moms since we released our news and they're just like, 'They love their mothers forever!' ''

The 'My Church' hitmaker commented on the irony of her baby's gender following her female-themed album 'GIRL' when she announced her pregnancy late last month.

She wrote on social media: ''The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ''GIRL'' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one. (sic)''

Ryan shared separate images from the same photoshoot - which included one of Maren on her own, and one of the pair gazing into each other's eyes - as he said he ''cannot believe'' he's set to become a father.

He wrote alongside the photos: ''MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I've been sitting on my entire life... (sic)''