Marcus Mumford was horrified when found out he had been caught on camera yawning at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding.
Marcus Mumford found it ''hugely embarrassing'' getting caught yawning at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding.
The Mumford & Sons frontman and his wife Carey Mulligan were guests at the royal couple's ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May, which was watched by millions of people live on television, and the 31-year-old star admits he never expected to get much screen time as the likes of George and Amal Clooney and David and Victoria Beckham were in attendance.
Asked what it was like being filmed letting out a yawn at the most watched event of the year, Marcus told Rolling Stone: ''Hugely embarrassing, obviously. I got more text messages for that than I got for headlining Glastonbury. It was a long morning.
''I was convinced that there wouldn't be many cameras on us, because there's all these f***ing famous people in the room. I said to my wife [actress Carey Mulligan] at one point, 'Give me a smooch, babe.'
''She goes, 'No way, there's cameras everywhere.'
''And then, of course, they caught me yawning. ''Amazing wedding, though.''
When quizzed on how he became friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the 'I Will Wait' hitmaker - who has children Evelyn, three, and Wilfred, 16 months, with the 33-year-old actress - coyly replied: ''Privately. That's probably all I'll say about that.''
The 'Drive' star previously revealed she received ''15,000'' text messages after her spouse's faux pas.
She recalled: ''We were all chatting with my friends and my husband was like, 'Give us a kiss', and I was like, 'I'm not going to give you a kiss there's cameras'. He said, 'Well George Clooney is here and Elton John is here and the Beckhams, they're not filming us.'''
During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the talk show host interrupted to introduce a clip and said: ''I'm glad you brought this up because I do actually have a clip here of Marcus Mumford, your sweetheart... We come to you and Marcus yawns. So when something like that happens and the whole world is watching, did you know he was on?''
Carey replied: ''No we were convinced there were so many absurdly famous people that we were not going to be allowed on camera at all.
''Of course it finishes and we are allowed to turn our phones back on. We have 15,000 messages going, 'Marcus you yawned on TV!'''
Ariana Grande channels her inner Regina George in the 'Mean Girls' themed video for her latest single 'thank u, next'.
Up and coming London rapper and producer Jallow unveils the video for his latest song 'Matilda', and he's been steadily climbing the charts.
Following the release of their new EP 'Melt' on Photo Finish Records, this indie trio from Washington, DC unveil the video for their latest single...
Celebrating thirty years of Ride with a special anniversary Unplugged tour, Oxfordshire's finest came to the seaside to play in the Ballroom.
Three months after his Michael Jackson mash-up, Mark Ronson is joined by Miley Cyrus in the video for his new song 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.