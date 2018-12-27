Marcus Mumford found it ''hugely embarrassing'' getting caught yawning at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding.

The Mumford & Sons frontman and his wife Carey Mulligan were guests at the royal couple's ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May, which was watched by millions of people live on television, and the 31-year-old star admits he never expected to get much screen time as the likes of George and Amal Clooney and David and Victoria Beckham were in attendance.

Asked what it was like being filmed letting out a yawn at the most watched event of the year, Marcus told Rolling Stone: ''Hugely embarrassing, obviously. I got more text messages for that than I got for headlining Glastonbury. It was a long morning.

''I was convinced that there wouldn't be many cameras on us, because there's all these f***ing famous people in the room. I said to my wife [actress Carey Mulligan] at one point, 'Give me a smooch, babe.'

''She goes, 'No way, there's cameras everywhere.'

''And then, of course, they caught me yawning. ''Amazing wedding, though.''

When quizzed on how he became friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the 'I Will Wait' hitmaker - who has children Evelyn, three, and Wilfred, 16 months, with the 33-year-old actress - coyly replied: ''Privately. That's probably all I'll say about that.''

The 'Drive' star previously revealed she received ''15,000'' text messages after her spouse's faux pas.

She recalled: ''We were all chatting with my friends and my husband was like, 'Give us a kiss', and I was like, 'I'm not going to give you a kiss there's cameras'. He said, 'Well George Clooney is here and Elton John is here and the Beckhams, they're not filming us.'''

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the talk show host interrupted to introduce a clip and said: ''I'm glad you brought this up because I do actually have a clip here of Marcus Mumford, your sweetheart... We come to you and Marcus yawns. So when something like that happens and the whole world is watching, did you know he was on?''

Carey replied: ''No we were convinced there were so many absurdly famous people that we were not going to be allowed on camera at all.

''Of course it finishes and we are allowed to turn our phones back on. We have 15,000 messages going, 'Marcus you yawned on TV!'''