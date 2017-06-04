Marcus Mumford kicked off the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday (04.06.17) with a minute's silence.

The 30-year-old lead singer of Mumford & Sons was a last minute addition to the line up for the benefit concert organised by Ariana Grande after the terrorist atrocity that left 22 people dead and more than 50 injured at her concert in the English city on May 22.

After asking the audience - which includes many of the survivors of the horrific attack - to come together in a minute's silence in solidarity for those who lost their lives, the star performed a solo version of his band's hit 'Timshel'.

Marcus' short set was followed by Manchester locals Take That, who performed their tracks 'Shine', 'Giants', and 'Rule The World'.

Gary Barlow said: ''Thanks to Ariana for inviting us tonight. Our thoughts are with everyone that has been affected. Right now we want to stand strong, look at the sky and sing loud and proud.''

Other acts who will perform across the night include Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Little Mix will and all net profits from the event will be donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Previously, it was reported Ariana would take to the stage with the Black Eyed Peas to perform a special rendition of the band's single 'Where Is The Love?'.

A source said: ''This could be the most powerful song that will be heard all evening, because the lyrics are so relevant to how everyone now feels. As much as Ariana wants to perform the track, it will be difficult for her to keep her emotions in check. She may well get choked up while she is singing so she will begin the song, then the Peas will join in to help her. But they may both be drowned out by the sound of the crowd singing along.''