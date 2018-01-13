Marcel Somerville has quit Blazin' Squad.

The 32-year-old singer has decided to ''take a break'' from the 'Crossroads' hitmakers while he enjoys other work, but he's adamant he'll never leave the band for good.

Speaking to The Sun Online, he said: No, you can never leave the Blazin' Squad.

''I'm just taking a sabbatical as I'm so busy with other work at the moment, so the other boys are doing the shows. I will be on stage with the boys at some point once my time has been freed up a bit.''

However, his decision to step away from the group for now shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as he said over the summer last year that he wanted to make the most of the opportunities fired his way after he took part in Britain's 'Love Island'.

He said: ''I haven't agreed to anything yet but I probably will turn up. A few of the boys came to the airport when we arrived back from Majorca.

''They were like, 'Marce, there's so much stuff on the table man'. I was like, 'Alright - let me see this stuff first and we will go from there.' ''

The rapper - who was known as Rocky B Plat'num during the band's heyday - was just 16 when he shot into the limelight with the group and he wanted to reform with them after the dating show because it was something the fans were asking for.

He explained: ''I wanted to do something with the boys, because I came out of 'Love Island' and there was loads of love and a lot of the fans were supporting me in there.

''I wanted to do something for them.''

And Marcel believes one reason he never went off the rails when he shot into the limelight is because the band were surrounded by a good team.