Marc Maron is in talks to star in the 'Joker' standalone movie.

The 'Glow' actor has been linked to the movie, which is being penned and directed by Todd Phillips.

It is believed Maron will star alongside previously announced cast members Robert De Niro and Frances Conroy as an agent on De Niro's talk show, who books The Joker - played by Joaquin Phoenix - for the show, causing him to go mad and become who he is today, Variety reports.

Not much else is known about the movie as of yet, but Phoenix recently teased that his portrayal of the villain - known for his pale face and scary red lips - would be ''unique.''

The 43-year-old actor said: ''I wouldn't quite classify this as like any genre. I wouldn't say it's a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a ... It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that's exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn't, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that's what Todd sees appealing about this idea.''

The movie is expected to start filming later this year, with its release currently scheduled for October 4, 2019.