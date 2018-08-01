Marc Maron is in talks to star in the 'Joker' standalone movie.
Marc Maron is in talks to star in the 'Joker' standalone movie.
The 'Glow' actor has been linked to the movie, which is being penned and directed by Todd Phillips.
It is believed Maron will star alongside previously announced cast members Robert De Niro and Frances Conroy as an agent on De Niro's talk show, who books The Joker - played by Joaquin Phoenix - for the show, causing him to go mad and become who he is today, Variety reports.
Not much else is known about the movie as of yet, but Phoenix recently teased that his portrayal of the villain - known for his pale face and scary red lips - would be ''unique.''
The 43-year-old actor said: ''I wouldn't quite classify this as like any genre. I wouldn't say it's a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a ... It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that's exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn't, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that's what Todd sees appealing about this idea.''
The movie is expected to start filming later this year, with its release currently scheduled for October 4, 2019.
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
It's that time of year again. 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'
We could watch this guy all day.
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
For the final instalment of the trilogy, filmmaker Todd Phillips takes a sharp left turn,...
Alan Garner is going through real emotional trauma when his beloved father passes away. Following...
Stu, Phil, Alan and Doug return to Las Vegas in the hilarious third instalment of...
Proving that 2009's The Hangover was a fluke, this sequel returns to filmmaker Todd Phillips'...
Best friends Phil, Alan, Stu and Doug reunite for yet another wedding, this time, it's...
This film purports to be a comedy and yet doesn't contain a single genuine laugh....
Watch the trailer for The HangoverIt's become expected to get a hangover the day after...
In School for Scoundrels, director Todd Phillips (Road Trip) proves that his truest virtue is...
How gratifying to laugh at a movie starring Ben Stiller again. Not just occasional chuckles,...
Tom Green might say: Road Trip is the greatest movie of all time.He'd be right....