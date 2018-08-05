Marc Maron has confirmed reports he is to star in the 'Joker' standalone movie.
The 54-year-old actor has admitted reports he will star opposite Robert De Niro and Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips' upcoming antihero tale are true and he's delighted to be a part of the project.
Speaking on the 'WTF' Podcast, he admitted: ''It is true ladies and gentlemen, I have been added to the cast of the new Joker movie being directed by Todd Phillips, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro.
''Honestly, it's a pretty great script.''
Not much else is known about the movie as of yet, but Phoenix recently teased that his portrayal of the villain - known for his pale face and scary red lips - would be ''unique.''
The 43-year-old actor said: ''I wouldn't quite classify this as like any genre. I wouldn't say it's a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a ... It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that's exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn't, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that's what Todd sees appealing about this idea.''
The movie is expected to start filming later this year, with its release currently scheduled for October 4, 2019.
