'The Good Place' star Manny Jacinto is engaged to 'Descendants' actress Dianne Doan, and he popped the question after a romantic tour of places special to them.
The 32-year-old star has proposed to his longtime girlfriend after being inspired to pop the question by his 'The Good Place' character Jason Mendoza.
Speaking on a panel at Vulture Fest 2019 over the weekend, he said: ''I was toying when to pop the question for a long time.
''I looked at the Janet/Jason relationship, and there's a sentence that Jason says to Chidi about relationships and it hit me pretty hard.
''I thought it was a sign that I needed to do it, and a week later I popped the question.''
To make the proposal perfect, Manny took the 'Descendants' actress around to places that held a special meaning to them, including the sites of their first date and ''dance class''.
Eventually - after each location carried a message revealing why they were so important - he brought both their families into the romantic ploy.
He added: ''I took her to places that really meant a lot to us. Where I first met her, where I first saw her, where we had our first date, and where we had our first dance class.
''I had these canvas things written down with a message saying why the places were important to us.
''At every location I had her close her eyes, I'd hold up the canvas, and she would open her eyes. I took her through five different places, and at the last place I had our families waiting and I proposed.''
Manny admitted Dianne, 29, thought he was going to get down on one knee at the first spot, but she soon got over her disappointment.
He laughed: ''I think she thought I was going to pop the question at the first place. So with the first note, she was like, 'Oh that's cool'. I think she was a little disappointed there wasn't more.''
