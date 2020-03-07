Mandy Moore was plagued by self-doubt during her marriage to Ryan Adams.

The 35-year-old actress and singer has just released 'Silver Landings', her first album in over a decade, and Mandy - who previously revealed Ryan undermined her as an artist during their marriage - admitted that her ''unhealthy personal situation and relationship'' led to the pause in her music career.

Speaking to NPR, Mandy explained: ''I think most of all, I'll take the brunt of responsibility and say that it really did boil down to a lot of self doubt. I think I found myself in an unhealthy personal situation and relationship, and that definitely didn't help matters. I think finding myself in a situation personally with someone that I held in such high regard, and working on things musically in a creative fashion and none of that ever coming to fruition also further instills the sense of self doubt and negativity. I was writing songs [that] never got released; a lot of songs were written during what I thought was a very fruitful time.''

However, Mandy - who divorced Ryan in 2016 and tied the knot with musician Taylor Goldsmith in 2018 - insisted she wants to take responsibility for her own career and said she has now ''found peace'' with the events of the past.

She said: ''I want to take the responsibility in being able to move forward and understand that I'm only in control of my side of the street. So I'm just interested in my role in why it took me so long to find my way back to music, and I've really made peace with that. And I'm also a big believer in things happening for a reason, and perhaps I wasn't ready to make music until now, until I found myself in the right situation and I had the right creative partners. And this just feels like the perfect time in my life to be revisiting this.''