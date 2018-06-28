Mandie Fletcher isn't ruling out making another 'Absolutely Fabulous' movie.

The 63-year-old helmed the star-studded 'Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie' - which saw Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley reprise their roles from the iconic sitcom - in 2016, and while Mandie considers a sequel to be unlikely, she's refused to completely rule out the idea.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the premiere of her new movie 'Patrick' in London on Wednesday (27.06.18), she explained: ''I don't know. I don't think so, but you never know. You never know.''

Mandie's latest movie project tells the story of a young woman whose life is transformed when she's given a pet pug by her grandmother.

And although animals are typically considered to be difficult to work with on a film set, Mandie actually relished the experience.

She explained: ''We were presented with Harley and my goodness, he is so handsome and he is so focused and concentrated ... we knew we had the right dog instantly.

''We did have two others - one that did a lot of running, because Harley wasn't a runner - and we also had one that had a to jump up in the air. He was a puppy who was as mad as a box of frogs and really enjoyed that.''

'Patrick' also sees Mandie reunited with Jennifer, and she's revealed she loves working with the veteran star.

Asked how she enjoys working with Jennifer, Mandie said: ''Always wonderful, always lovely. It's nice having lunch with Jennifer, let alone working with her.''