Director Mandie Fletcher has refused to rule out making another 'Absolutely Fabulous' movie.
Mandie Fletcher isn't ruling out making another 'Absolutely Fabulous' movie.
The 63-year-old helmed the star-studded 'Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie' - which saw Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley reprise their roles from the iconic sitcom - in 2016, and while Mandie considers a sequel to be unlikely, she's refused to completely rule out the idea.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the premiere of her new movie 'Patrick' in London on Wednesday (27.06.18), she explained: ''I don't know. I don't think so, but you never know. You never know.''
Mandie's latest movie project tells the story of a young woman whose life is transformed when she's given a pet pug by her grandmother.
And although animals are typically considered to be difficult to work with on a film set, Mandie actually relished the experience.
She explained: ''We were presented with Harley and my goodness, he is so handsome and he is so focused and concentrated ... we knew we had the right dog instantly.
''We did have two others - one that did a lot of running, because Harley wasn't a runner - and we also had one that had a to jump up in the air. He was a puppy who was as mad as a box of frogs and really enjoyed that.''
'Patrick' also sees Mandie reunited with Jennifer, and she's revealed she loves working with the veteran star.
Asked how she enjoys working with Jennifer, Mandie said: ''Always wonderful, always lovely. It's nice having lunch with Jennifer, let alone working with her.''
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
The quality of the animation in this musical comedy may not be up to Pixar...
Nearly 25 years after the sitcom debuted, Edina and Patsy arrive on the big screen...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Utterly charming, this silly prequel rewrites the origin story of the minions and sends them...
Since the dawn of time, the Minions have been desperately looking for a master. From...
It's a wonder why the prehistoric tribe of Minions have managed to survive so long...
Watch the trailer for Coraline.Coraline Jones is a young girl who is always on the...
Remember The Nightmare Before Christmas? The holiday classic is invariably credited to its producer and...
When Prince Charming (Rupert Everett) pulls off his helmet to reveal a hairnet in the...
Two-thirds of the way through the original "Shrek," the quite creatively warped, CGI-animated fairytale fell...