Adrian Johnson was handed a first degree murder charge on Tuesday (27Dec16) after MCCauley's body was found in her car in Washington D.C. hours earlier. She died from asphyxia.

Police officials tell TMZ Johnson and MCCauley did not know each other, adding to speculation she may have been the victim of a carjacking.

She was a stand-in for Jenna Dewan Tatum in 2006 dance film Step Up.