Mamoudou Athie will play a major role in dinosaur blockbuster 'Jurassic World 3', joining Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum in the cast.
Mamoudou Athie has joined the cast of 'Jurassic World 3'.
The 31-year-old actor - whose previous credits include 'The Circle' and 'Sorry for Your Loss' - will be taking on a major role in the dinosaur blockbuster, which is set to be released in June 2021.
He is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix drama 'Uncorked' and will star alongside Kristen Stewart in upcoming sci-fi film 'Underwater'.
Mamoudou will star alongside returning cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and the reunited trio of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill from Steven Spielberg's original 1993 film 'Jurassic Park'.
Colin Trevorrow - who directed 2015's 'Jurassic World' and co-wrote the 2018 sequel 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' - returns to the franchise to oversee the film. He has also co-written the script alongside Emily Carmichael and will serve as an executive producer alongside Steven Spielberg.
The franchise celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. Three 'Jurassic Park' films were released between 1993 and 2001.
Jeff, Laura and Sam will reprise their respective roles as Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant in the new movie and
Chris, 40, who plays dinosaur handler Owen Grady in the film, said that the franchise had ''spared no expense'' bringing back the original stars.
The 40-year-old actor said last month: ''Just in case you hadn't seen the news. It's finally happening.
''Get ready for what is absolutely without a doubt going to be the biggest, baddest and best, movie of the franchise. We spare no expense.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...