Mamoudou Athie has joined the cast of 'Jurassic World 3'.

The 31-year-old actor - whose previous credits include 'The Circle' and 'Sorry for Your Loss' - will be taking on a major role in the dinosaur blockbuster, which is set to be released in June 2021.

He is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix drama 'Uncorked' and will star alongside Kristen Stewart in upcoming sci-fi film 'Underwater'.

Mamoudou will star alongside returning cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and the reunited trio of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill from Steven Spielberg's original 1993 film 'Jurassic Park'.

Colin Trevorrow - who directed 2015's 'Jurassic World' and co-wrote the 2018 sequel 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' - returns to the franchise to oversee the film. He has also co-written the script alongside Emily Carmichael and will serve as an executive producer alongside Steven Spielberg.

The franchise celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. Three 'Jurassic Park' films were released between 1993 and 2001.

Jeff, Laura and Sam will reprise their respective roles as Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant in the new movie and

Chris, 40, who plays dinosaur handler Owen Grady in the film, said that the franchise had ''spared no expense'' bringing back the original stars.

The 40-year-old actor said last month: ''Just in case you hadn't seen the news. It's finally happening.

''Get ready for what is absolutely without a doubt going to be the biggest, baddest and best, movie of the franchise. We spare no expense.''