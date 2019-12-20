Mama Cax has died aged 30.

The model and activist - who had previously fought off a cancer diagnosis - passed away on December 16 after spending a week in hospital, her family confirmed on social media on Friday (20.12.19).

In an Instagram post shared to Cax's account, her family wrote: ''It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Cacsmy Brutus (Mama Cax). Mama Cax spent the past week in the hospital, and unfortunately, on Monday, December 16, 2019, she left this world.

''To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement. As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life's several challenges head on and successfully. It is with that same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth.

''We are aware that this loss will be felt globally and will not be easy for anyone. We ask that you please respect Cax's privacy in this difficult time. We will make information about funeral arrangements public once they are finalized. (sic)''

Cax was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer at the age of 14, and two years later she underwent hip replacement surgery that was unsuccessful, and which resulted in her having her right leg amputated.

Her disability didn't stop her modelling career though, and as an outspoken advocate for fashion inclusivity, Cax was also cast in Rihanna's most recent Savage x Fenty runway show in September.

The singer was one of the first stars to pay tribute to Cax after her death was announced, describing the model as a ''powerhouse''.

Rihanna tweeted: ''A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest In Power sis (sic)''

Fellow models Iskra Lawrence, Tess Holliday, and Nina Agdal also paid tribute via Instagram, whilst actress and model Jameela Jamil wrote: ''Rest in power you complete legend. It was an honour getting to know you, and witnessing your power and elegance. Love to your family.''