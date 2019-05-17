Maluma has released his star-studded fourth studio album '11:11' featuring his second collaboration with Madonna 'Soltera' and features from the likes of Ricky Martin and Ty Dolla $ign.
Maluma has dropped new album '11:11' featuring new songs with the likes of Madonna, Ricky Martin and Ty Dolla $ign.
The 25-year-old Colombian star recently helped launch Madonna's 'Madame X' era with the lead single 'Medellin' from her hotly-anticipated 14th studio album.
Now he has released his own star-studded record, featuring catchy Reggaeton number 'Soltera' with the Queen of Pop, the second of three songs from the pair, with 'B*tch I am Loca' also set to appear on 'Madame X'.
The record was made after the Latin Grammy-winner underwent knee surgery and was left unable to tour.
On the concept behind the album, Maluma said: '''11:11' is a direct signal from our guides, angels and teachers to establish a moment of connection, synchronicity and awareness with ourselves, with the whole.
''It is a wake-up call, a door to meditate, to listen to our intuition, to look into our interior, time to stop and feel the subtle energies of the universe, it's a call from our essence, a reminder of our true purpose on earth, it is a call to trust.''
Maluma has also reunited with Ricky on 'No Se Me Quita', which follows their 2016 collaboration 'Vente Pa' Ca'.
Whilst rapper Ty features on beat-heavy track 'Tu Vecina'.
Maluma will head out on the 'Maluma 11:11 World Tour', kicking off in San Diego, California, on September 6.
The run in support of his fourth studio album - the follow-up to 2018's critically-acclaimed 'F.A.M.E.' - will see him perform in more than 21 cities across the globe.
'11:11' is out now via Relentless Records/Sony Latin.
The track-listing for '11:11' is:
1.'11 PM'
2. 'HP'
3.'No Se Me Quita' featuring Ricky Martin
4. 'Dispuesto' featuring Ozuna
5. 'No Puedo Olvidarte' featuring Nicky Jam
6. 'Me Enamoré de Tí'
7. 'Extrañándote' featuring Zion y Lennox
8. 'Shhh (Calla)'
9. 'Dinero Tiene Cualquiera'
10. 'Soltera' featuring Madonna
11. 'Te Quiero'
12. 'Instinto Natural' featuring Sech
13. 'Tu Vecina' featuring Ty Dolla $ign
14. 'La Flaca' featuring Chencho
15. 'Puesto Pa Ti' featuring Farina
16. 'Déjale Saber'
A rising country star opens up about the UK scene.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
Madonna takes an ambitious approach to the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII, merging the history-making...
After beginning his career with two frenetic crime films (Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels;...
Can it really have been two long years since The Object of My Affection made...
Now I understand why Argentineans wanted Madonna to go home during the filming of Evita!What...
Until director Lee Tamahori blasts right past a perfectly good ending, only to burn a...
Homogenized, sterilized and clearly revised by test-audience scoring, "The Next Best Thing" is a disingenuous,...