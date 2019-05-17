Maluma has dropped new album '11:11' featuring new songs with the likes of Madonna, Ricky Martin and Ty Dolla $ign.

The 25-year-old Colombian star recently helped launch Madonna's 'Madame X' era with the lead single 'Medellin' from her hotly-anticipated 14th studio album.

Now he has released his own star-studded record, featuring catchy Reggaeton number 'Soltera' with the Queen of Pop, the second of three songs from the pair, with 'B*tch I am Loca' also set to appear on 'Madame X'.

The record was made after the Latin Grammy-winner underwent knee surgery and was left unable to tour.

On the concept behind the album, Maluma said: '''11:11' is a direct signal from our guides, angels and teachers to establish a moment of connection, synchronicity and awareness with ourselves, with the whole.

''It is a wake-up call, a door to meditate, to listen to our intuition, to look into our interior, time to stop and feel the subtle energies of the universe, it's a call from our essence, a reminder of our true purpose on earth, it is a call to trust.''

Maluma has also reunited with Ricky on 'No Se Me Quita', which follows their 2016 collaboration 'Vente Pa' Ca'.

Whilst rapper Ty features on beat-heavy track 'Tu Vecina'.

Maluma will head out on the 'Maluma 11:11 World Tour', kicking off in San Diego, California, on September 6.

The run in support of his fourth studio album - the follow-up to 2018's critically-acclaimed 'F.A.M.E.' - will see him perform in more than 21 cities across the globe.

'11:11' is out now via Relentless Records/Sony Latin.

The track-listing for '11:11' is:

1.'11 PM'

2. 'HP'

3.'No Se Me Quita' featuring Ricky Martin

4. 'Dispuesto' featuring Ozuna

5. 'No Puedo Olvidarte' featuring Nicky Jam

6. 'Me Enamoré de Tí'

7. 'Extrañándote' featuring Zion y Lennox

8. 'Shhh (Calla)'

9. 'Dinero Tiene Cualquiera'

10. 'Soltera' featuring Madonna

11. 'Te Quiero'

12. 'Instinto Natural' featuring Sech

13. 'Tu Vecina' featuring Ty Dolla $ign

14. 'La Flaca' featuring Chencho

15. 'Puesto Pa Ti' featuring Farina

16. 'Déjale Saber'