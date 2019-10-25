Maluma is back on the market after splitting from his girlfriend Natalia Barulich following two years of dating.
Maluma is single.
The 25-year-old singer - whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias - has split with his model girlfriend Natalia Barulich after two years of dating so that they can take time to focus on their careers and ''grow as artists and individuals.''
Natalia told E! News: ''I love Juan Luis very much.
''But right now we need to take time for ourselves and our careers so that we can continue to grow as artists and individuals.''
The split comes just days after Maluma sparked speculation that he was getting close to Winnie Harlow after they were spotted dining at a restaurant in Long Island City with some friends earlier this week.
The 25-year-old model was also seen attending the Colombian artist's concert in New York and then joined him for the after-party.
However, an insider has told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that Maluma and Winnie are ''just close friends'' and the singer is ''completely single.''
Winnie prefers to keep her love life out of the public eye most of the time and was last romantically linked to Wiz Khalifa after he wore a gold nameplate necklace that spelled out 'Winnie' during his gig in Atlanta back in August last year.
Winnie was in the audience for the show and shared a number of pictures from the gig on her Instagram story.
And that wasn't the only time the pair had referenced their romance in jewellery.
In July 2018, Winnie caused a stir when she shared a photo of herself wearing Wiz's CAM necklace, which refers to his real name Cameron Jibril Thomaz.
