Mahalia Burkmar, rapper Kojey Radical and singers Samm Henshaw and Jade Bird are among the stars on YouTube's new Ones to Watch list.
Mahalia has topped YouTube's first ever Ones to Watch list.
The 19-year-old singer - who was born Mahalia Burkmar - has been tipped to be one of the biggest music acts of next year by the video streaming service's new Ones to Watch artist spotlight top 10 list, which has been created to try to predict who will become huge stars in 2019.
YouTube picked the list by looking at the artists' video views, subscribers and the time spent watching their videos to come to its decision.
The coveted list also featured rapper Kojey Radical, and singers Samm Henshaw and Jade Bird.
Mahalia - who garnered her first major record deal at the age of 13 - was thrilled to be number one and gushed: ''What an honour. To be at the top of YouTube Music's One to Watch list for 2019 is such a special moment for me.
''There are so many wonderful, talented artists on this list - many who I keep super close to my heart.
''As a late 90s baby, I grew up watching YouTube - constantly finding videos of artists who inspired me.''
The selected emerging artists are set to follow in the footsteps of global superstars like Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa, who first found fame on the music platform.
Mahalia has already racked up more than 100,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel and just yesterday (12.11.18) launched her new track 'One Night Only.'
YouTube believe that this year has been an excellent year for creative new artists and therefore the perfect time to celebrate rising UK talent.
Azi Eftekhari who is head of music partnerships at YouTube UK, said: ''This is a year of UK artists doing their own thing.
''One thing is certain - YouTube continues to be an unmatched launch pad for emerging artists, and 2019 is set to be a huge year for home-grown UK talent.''
Fans can find out more about YouTube Music's Ones to Watch 2019 artist spotlight on the YouTube Music App, where supporters will find a brand new YouTube Music playlist featuring the Top 10 artists and the longlist, as well as an in-app spotlight, featuring additional playlist and video content.
YouTube's Ones Watch List:
Mahalia
Octavian
Grace Carter
Kojey Radical
Sam Fender
Slowthai
L Devine
Dermot Kennedy
Samm Henshaw
Jade Bird
