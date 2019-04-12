Mahalia's album looks set to feature a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.

The rising R&B star is working on her first record and the hip-hop superstar - who has released songs with Taylor Swift, Beyonce and SZA to name a few - has approved of a track her team sent over to him to see if he'd be up for collaborating on it with the BRITs Critics' Choice Award nominee.

Mahalia told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I'm working on my debut album which is amazing.

''My publisher sent a song of mine to Kendrick, which is supposed to be a secret but it's not any more!

''He really liked it, well that's what he said, which is incredible.''

The 'Do Not Disturb' singer has also been communicating with 'Young Dumb & Broke' hitmaker Khalid, who also turns out to be a huge fan of her music.

She said: ''He texted me recently saying: 'I am blasting your song 'No Reply'.''

The 21-year-old star also spoke about how important it is for artists to remain authentic and heaped praise on Adele for being ''unapologetically herself''.

She said: ''I think Adele is so special, and so loved, because she is just unapologetically herself, and that s honestly what I am trying to convey.

''I am trying to be me as much as possible.

''If you are just being yourself, people will see that and they all gravitate towards that.''

Meanwhile, Mahalia was moved to tears by the love she felt from her fans as she performed at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London on Wednesday night (10.04.19).

The singer took to the stage at the iconic venue for the second show on her 'Do Not Disturb Tour' and it was an emotional evening for her as she performed for the sold-out audience, which included members of her family and friends.

After finishing her set, Mahalia took to Twitter to thank her fans for coming out to her London concert and for coming along to her opening gig in Manchester on Tuesday (09.04.19) and making them two of the most special nights of her life.

She tweeted: ''My voice is outta here gaaaan w the wind right now but Manc & Ldn !!!!! You made me cry 2 of the most beautiful nights. I will never forget you. Thank u so much !!! I'm currently on tour w the best boys ever ... This is only the beginning my friends (sic)''

Mahalia is currently in Europe for more dates on her 'Do Not Disturb Tour'.