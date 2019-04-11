Mahalia was moved to tears by the love she felt from her fans as she performed at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London on Wednesday night (10.04.19).

The singer took to the stage at the iconic venue for the second show on her 'Do Not Disturb Tour' and it was an emotional evening for her as she performed for the sold-out audience, which included members of her family and friends.

After finishing her set, Mahalia took to Twitter to thank her fans for coming out to her London concert and for coming along to her opening gig in Manchester on Tuesday (09.04.19) and making them two of the most special nights of her life.

She tweeted: ''My voice is outta here gaaaan w the wind right now but Manc & Ldn !!!!! You made me cry 2 of the most beautiful nights. I will never forget you. Thank u so much !!! I'm currently on tour w the best boys ever ... This is only the beginning my friends (sic)''

Mahalia's set was made up with her own brand of electronic tinged R&B and soul and highlights included '17', 'Surprise Me', 'Honeymoon' and 'One Night Only', on which she was accompanied by British poet-and-rapper Kojey Radical.

The English melodic maestro also stripped things back at times and she delivered a spellbinding acoustic rendition of 'Silly Girl', which saw her alone on stage with just a guitar accompanying her haunting vocals.

Without a doubt the highlight of Mahalia's set was when she performed break-up track 'Sober', which prompted a mass sing-along amongst her fans.

Mahalia is now heading to Europe for more dates on her 'Do Not Disturb Tour'.