Madison Beer has dropped her seductive music video for single 'Dead' directed by filmmaker to the stars Darren Craig.

Justin Bieber's protege can be seen ironically rolling around in a roll top bath with rose petals as she calls out a game playing-ex in the promo for her latest single.

Darren - who has worked with the likes of Rihanna, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake and Kesha - shot the short film with Madison and her model pal Presley Gerber, who makes a cameo appearance, in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old hunk is the son of famous model and actress Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, and has the looks of his 51-year-old mother when she was younger.

The last part of the video sees Madison pour cold water over Presley as she sees him with another girl, but the brunette beauty insists it wasn't awkward to film the scene as he was a ''good sport''.

Speaking about the promo, rising star Madison, 18, said: ''I loved making this video!

''The song means so much to me and it's really exciting to get to bring my vision for it to life.

''Presley is a great friend of mine and it was a blast getting to work together - he was a good sport about that last scene.''

Within hours of being published the video has already surpassed 30,000 views on YouTube.

The video comes after Madison performed three sold-out shows at London's Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen last month.

The talented star - who can also name Brooklyn Beckham and Anais Gallagher among her famous friends - kicked off each night with 'Dead', which was met with great reception with all of her fans singing the lyrics right back at her every night at the intimate concerts.

Madison was catapulted into the spotlight after Bieber spotted her cover of Etta James' 'At Last' on YouTube.

Shortly after the 'Sorry' hitmaker got a breath of the video, a 'Good Morning America' film crew arrived outside her home, and the rest is history.

Watch the video for 'Dead' here:

http://vevo.ly/AVZQ7q