Madison Beer has released new single 'Good In Goodbye'.

The 20-year-old singer is set to release her debut album this year - which will follow 2018 EP 'As She Pleases' - and she has tead the upcoming record with a breakup anthem.

She said: ''It feels so good to be releasing the first single from my debut album! Touching on a theme that resonates throughout the album, 'Good In Goodbye,' is predominately a break up song.

''It's about how cutting ties with a toxic person, no matter how tough it can feel at the time, is sometimes the only way forward and you should always find the 'good' in 'goodbye'.

''It also touches on the duality of condemnation and self-reflection you often go through at the end of a relationship - a concept which is brought to life in the video where I delve deep into my inner demons, playing myself and my evil twin.''

Madison - who co-wrote and co-produced the track - also directed the video game-style video for the track.

She recently wrote on Instagram: ''This video took months and months to execute. this entire thing was shot on blue / green screens, we created a whole world.

''the back to back days being strapped into a harness flipping and flying as two people was worth every second. i cant wait for it to be in your hands.

''firstly i wanna say thank you to the genius @kylecogan for bringing this to life in ways i could've never done on my own. thank you to @jasonllester @apnotamber @oscarcva & to my insane album team for creating this song with me.

''@bigtastexxl @kineticsmusic @oneloveonline @lowellcat LET THE ERA BEGIN (sic)''

Madison - who signed to Epic Records last summer - previously appeared alongside DJ duo Jax Jones Martin Solveig on their track 'All Day and Night', which was released last year and appeared on the extended version of Jones' EP 'Snacks'.