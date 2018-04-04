Madison Beer has launched a new collection with Missguided.

The 19-year-old singer was catapulted to fame when pop star Justin Bieber tweeted a link to her signing in 2012, and six years later she continues to make her mark in the music industry - releasing her debut EP 'As She Pleases' in February - and she is now trying her hand at designing pieces she want wears ''on a daily basis''.

Speaking to Glamour.com, Madison said: ''My collection with Missguided is all about doing you - it was completely my process, I designed the whole thing and didn't let anybody make decisions for me.

''I'm creative in my own right, and I wanted the collection to reflect that. The clothes are very much based on my daily wear, and are very versatile as they can be dressed up or down. It's the first time I've designed and I definitely want to do it again.''

The 'Melodies' hitmaker feels the pressure to look good, but is hopeful that the music industry is changing the way it looks at beauty as she tries to be ''real'' with her fans.

She explained: ''The worst thing any of us can do for our self-esteem is compare ourselves to others, and that's especially true of women.

''I do feel a pressure in this industry to be 'beautiful', but luckily I think we live in a time where the definition of 'beautiful' is changing. The most beautiful people are those who are truly themselves, and that's what I want to show my fans. On social media, I'm comfortable posting anything I want to, because I just want to be as real with my fans as possible.''

The brunette beauty says the secret to her flawless make-up is to wash her brushes ''every week'' to stop them building up dirt.

She said: ''I'm obsessed with make-up, but my top tip doesn't actually involve any products. Beauty starts with glowing skin, and the way to ruin it is with dirty, clogged make-up brushes.

''I try to wash all my brushes every week, just using soap and warm water for a gentle clean. If I leave it too long without cleaning them I really notice the difference on my skin!''