Madison Beer struggles with her ''big ears''.

The 19-year-old singer is one of the faces of Bvlgari's new Omnia Pink Sapphire fragrance and she admitted she still compares herself to other people she sees on social media ''a lot'' of the time but tries to stay confident by reminding herself that nobody's perfect.

Speaking to Teen Vogue.com, she said: ''The battle with social media is that influencers are portrayed as 'perfect' because their photos are perfect, but you don't know how many photos were taken or how many hours of editing they went through. I try to always show that that's not reality, and that's such a small fraction of who someone really is. I've definitely gained a lot of confidence in the past few years but, I'm still human and I doubt myself and I have my moments. I compare myself to people a lot, and that's something I've struggled with. The other day I was putting my hair up and I was like, 'Oh my god, my ears are so big!' And my friend was like, 'Do you even hear yourself?'''

And the brunette beauty has a ''weird relationship'' with make-up and fragrance and tries not to be too ''serious'' when it comes to expressing herself through her looks.

She said: ''I have a kind of weird relationship with beauty - makeup and haircare and fragrance - but I feel like it's kind of a way of expressing yourself, and that's what I'm going to use those things for. I think it's important for people to be themselves and express themselves through their makeup or their hair or their perfume or whatever it may be. I try to not take it too seriously.''