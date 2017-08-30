Singer and actress Madison Beer has suggested that she and Brooklyn Beckham recently split because she ''can't do long distance'' relationships.
The 18-year-old singer and Brooklyn were reported to have been seeing each other earlier this year, but Madison - who is based in Los Angeles - has revealed she couldn't continue their romance after Brooklyn relocated to New York City, where he's studying photography.
Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Madison confessed: ''I can't do long distance.''
In July, Madison appeared to confirm her relationship with Brooklyn, admitting they ''hang out almost every day''.
But she also conceded that their jam-packed schedules made life difficult for the duo.
Madison explained: ''We are definitely crushing on each other.
''But we're both very busy ... He's great, he's a cutie, he's one of my best friends ... We hang out almost every day.''
Madison's remarks come shortly after it was reported Brooklyn has rekindled his romance with Hollywood actress Chloe Grace Moretz.
The 18-year-old aspiring photographer - who is the son of fashion icon Victoria Beckham and retired soccer star David Beckham - previously enjoyed a year-long romance with the 'Kick-Ass' actress between 2014 and 2015, and then again for five months last summer.
And a source recently claimed that Chloe was heard telling guests at a party in Los Angeles - which Brooklyn also attended - that they were giving their relationship another go.
An insider said: ''Brooklyn and Chloe arrived together and she was chatting with other guests about how they had got back together.''
However, the blonde beauty was said to have been more candid about their relationship status than Brooklyn.
The source shared: ''She was much more open about their relationship than him. They seemed very comfortable together.
''It was quite a wild party but they were both being quite chill and low key.''
