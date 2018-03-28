Madelaine Petsch is collaborating with sunglasses brand Prive Revaux - a favourite with celebrities - to create a capsule collection.
The 23-year-old actress - best known for playing sassy bombshell Cheryl Blossom on 'Riverdale', a teen drama based around the characters of the Archie Comics - and is trying her hand at fashion by designing a range of sunglasses inspired by the retro, colourful and over-the-top aspects of her character.
Sharing the news, Petsch - who is also a Biore ambassador - said: ''I am beyond excited to share these meticulously and personally curated sunglasses with everyone. I have been obsessed with sunglasses for a very, very long time, so it was a natural fit for me to partner with Privé Revaux on my own collection. I spent a lot of time on the details of these pairs and I am so very proud of them.''
Following in the steps of previous collaborators such as Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson and Jamie Foxx, Madelaine's collection will be made up of five frames which are the round and retro 'Street', small and colourful 'Candy', oversized cat-eye 'Mister', classic square 'Clique' and modern aviator style 'Rogue'.
Each design comes packaged in a collapsible protective case and will feature a pop of red as a nod to Madelaine's flame-red hair and Cheryl's cherry-red accessories on the show.
