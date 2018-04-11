Madelaine Petsch designed sunglasses with the 'Riverdale' characters in mind.

The 23-year-old star plays Cheryl Blossom on the hit CW show and has teamed up with sunglasses brand Privé Revaux - whose frames have been seen on Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and Nick Jonas - to create five frames which are the round and retro 'Street', small and colourful 'Candy', oversized cat-eye 'Mister', classic square 'Clique' and modern aviator style 'Rogue' and Madelaine says her designs were influenced by the characters on 'Riverdale' who are based on the Archie comics.

Speaking to MarieClaire.com, she said: ''Cheryl would wear the black Mister's. They're edgy, classy, and they've got that little feisty cat wing at the end, which is why I totally think she would wear them. I actually made these particular glasses with her in mind. Veronica would definitely wear my purple Candy's. She wears a lot of purples and blues on the show.

''The rose gold Street's feel very Betty to me. They remind me of a different era, and to me Betty feels like she's from a different time. They're sweet-looking, like Betty, so I totally see her pulling them off.

''Archie would wear these black and brown tortoise shell Clique's.

''Jughead would totally rock the Rogue's. They also feel very timeless to me and I think that's very in line with who he is.''

And the redheaded beauty said it was a ''dream'' to try her hand at designing eyewear because they are her favourite accessory.

''I've always been somebody who would put together an outfit and my go-to accessory would be a pair of sunglasses.

''It's been a dream of mine forever to do something in fashion, and it just felt like the right time with the right people.''