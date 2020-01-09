Madelaine Petsch got skincare tips from Lili Reinhart.

The 'Riverdale' star has credited her co-star for teaching her a lot about beauty and skincare and she is ''very thankful'' they bonded over these tips.

She said: ''I definitely started to take care of my skin when I booked the show ... Season one, I lived with Miss Lili Reinhart, whose Betty on the show, and I didn't know a lot about skincare back then, or I thought I did. She would extract my blackheads for me, she taught me a lot about skincare in those moments. Very thankful to her. If I've learned anything from being on the show with so many amazing, strong and powerful women, we all have different skin, that honestly, do what works for you.''

And Madelaine has revealed it takes her a lot of time to complete her 38 step beauty routine and she will regularly get up two hours early to get ready.

Speaking about her intense beauty schedule, she said: ''I like to take my time. If that means I have to take two extra hours in the morning, I'm gonna do it.''

The 25-year-old actress has a long history with make up, having been a competitive dancer when she was growing up.

She told Vogue magazine: ''I actually used to be a competitive dancer for a really long time, so I was doing my makeup at a very young age. I'm not going to say I was good at it!''