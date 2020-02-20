Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills have reportedly split up.

The 25-year-old actress and Travis, 30, have decided to end their relationship after about three years of dating, with Madelaine having recently ''moved her stuff out of his Los Angeles place'', according to Us Weekly.

Their relationship status has become a source of speculation over recent months, with the duo having rarely been seen together in public.

Prior to the recent Academy Awards, for example, Madelaine attended several Oscars parties without Travis.

What's more, neither of them posted about each other on Valentine's Day earlier this month, furthering speculation that their romance was on the rocks.

The celebrity duo were first linked in 2017, and Madelaine previously revealed that Travis reached out to her via Facebook after 'Riverdale' first aired.

The actress shared: ''He congratulated me on the show. He had auditioned for Jughead. I think we just randomly had mutual friends, so we added each other.

''We kept in touch very rarely, not even that much, from January to February, and then the day I got back from season one in February I was bored in L.A., believe it or not. I was like, 'What am I gonna do?'

''I got my hair cut and he texted me like, 'Let's go to a movie!' We hung out and spent every single day together that I've been in L.A. since then, since February.''

However, in an interview last year, Madelaine insisted she was focused on her career - rather than marriage or having children.

The actress - who plays the part of Cheryl Blossom on 'Riverdale' - said: ''I'm career-based right now. Career, career, career, and then if kids happen later ... maybe. But right now, I'm good.''