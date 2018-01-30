Mabel has been crowned the winner of MTV Brand New 2018.

The 21-year-old beauty beat her 'Fine Line' collaborator Not3s to the rising star accolade along with Pale Waves, Sigrid, Tom Walker, 'Bestie star' Yxng Bane, Lotto Boyzz, Elderbrook and Bad Sounds.

Mabel said: ''It's such an honour to be chosen as the MTV Brand New artist for 2018. It was an amazing list of nominees so to be the winner is mind blowing. Big love to MTV and everyone that voted. This year is going to be incredible!''

Previous recipients have included Anne-Marie, Ella Eyre, George Ezra, James Bay, Krept & Konan, Sam Smith, The Vamps and Years & Years, and 2017's winner AJ Tracey.

Meanwhile, Mabel recently revealed she'd like to team up with pal Skepta on a duet.

The brunette beauty - whose famous parents are Neneh Cherry and Massive Attack star Cameron McVey - is good friends with the 'Shut Down' rapper after they met through having the same management company, and as she prepares to release her first full-length album, Mabel says she'd love the chance to get into the studio and do a track with the grime star.

The 'Finders Keepers' hitmaker exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''We have our management tied, but yeah I'd love a Skepta production.''

Mabel's mother is Swedish and she says the pop scene over there has had a big influence on her career, and she even admits to being a ''secret'' ABBA fan.

She said: ''Robyn was a massive, massive influence.

''I think in general Swedes are just so good at pop and I wouldn't say I make straight ahead pop, but I am definitely influenced by that mindset.''

Asked if she is into the 'Dancing Queen' group - who rose to fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 - she laughed: ''Definitely.''

Mabel - who released mixtape 'Ivy To Roses' to critical acclaim last year - is keen to knuckle down and get her album out.

She said: ''I definitely want to put a record out, more singles.

''Keep the fans happy making music that I love.''