Mabel will be giving her undivided attention to her performance on tour with Harry Styles next month.

The 'Fine Line' hitmaker - who is the daughter of Massive Attack star Cameron McVey and singer/songwriter Neneh Cherry - has vowed to give her all at her forthcoming concerts supporting the One Direction star, and says she'll be ignoring any gossip about the pair should they hang out after the shows.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Mabel: ''Oh my god, Imagine.

''People can say what they want. I'm just focused on the show.''

The 21-year-old beauty says she and the 'Kiwi' singer ''hit it off'' when they met through mutual friend, producer Kid Harpoon.

The 'Finders Keepers' singer said: ''We ended up going for dinner and hit it off.

''I really respect what he's doing.

''Obviously, it's hard going from a band like 1D and going your own thing.''

Whilst Mabel says she was more into 90s music than One Direction, she says Harry is her favourite member of the group - which is also comprised of Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, and previously Zayn Malik.

She confessed: ''I wasn't a massive One Direction fan.

''I was all about 90s R&B when I was growing up.''

Asked if Harry is the member she likes the most, she smiled: ''Definitely. He was the heartthrob.''

After being shortlisted for this year's BRITs Critics' Choice alongside Stefflon Don and winner Jorja Smith, and a tour supporting the 'Dunkirk' actor, Mabel has set her sights on world ''domination''.

On what she has in store, she said: ''Global domination, world tours ... all of that.''

Meanwhile, Mabel previously said she would love the chance to get into the studio and do a track with grime star Skepta.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''We have our management tied, but yeah I'd love a Skepta production.''

Mabel's mother is Swedish and she says the pop scene over there has had a big influence on her career, and she even admits to being a ''secret'' ABBA fan.

She said: ''Robyn was a massive, massive influence.

''I think in general Swedes are just so good at pop and I wouldn't say I make straight ahead pop, but I am definitely influenced by that mindset.''