Mabel wants to team up with pal Skepta on a duet.

The 21-year-old star - whose famous parents are NENEH CHERRY and Massive Attack star Cameron McVey - is good friends with the 'Shut Down' rapper after they met through having the same management company, and as she prepares to release her first full-length album, Mabel says she'd love the chance to get into the studio and do a track with the grime star.

The 'Finders Keepers' hitmaker - who was shortlisted for the BRITs Critics' Choice Award along with Stefflon Don this year, but lost out to friend Jojra Smith - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''We have our management tied, but yeah I'd love a Skepta production.''

Mabel's mother is Swedish and she says the pop scene over there has had a big influence on her career, and she even admits to being a ''secret'' ABBA fan.

She said: ''Robyn was a massive, massive influence.

''I think in general Swedes are just so good at pop and I wouldn't say I make straight ahead pop, but I am definitely influenced by that mindset.''

Asked if she is into the 'Dancing Queen' group - who rose to fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 - she laughed: ''Definitely.''

Mabel - who released mixtape 'Ivy To Roses' to critical acclaim last year - is keen to knuckle down and get her album out.

She said: ''I definitely want to put a record out, more singles.

''Keep the fans happy making music that I love.''