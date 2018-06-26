Mabel will tour the UK and Ireland this winter.

The 'Finders Keepers' hitmaker has announced that she will hit the road on November 29 at Dublin Academy before making her way to Glasgow the following day and travelling down through Great Britain until she wraps up the 10-date tour at London's Brixton Academy on December 12.

Taking to her Twitter account, the 22-year-old singer wrote: ''IT'S TOUR TIME So excited to announce my UK/IRE headline tour! Enter your details here: https://Mabel.lnk.to/TourPresale to get access to pre-sale tickets from 9am on Wednesday 27th June (sic)''

The brunette beauty has had a busy year thus far as just a few months ago she supported Harry Styles on his tour and admitted at the time that she dreamed of headlining big venues - like the former One Direction singer - one day.

She told NME at the time: ''I want to be playing those places one day. I'm figuring out how to gas 20,000 people when they're not there for you...It makes me think, 'One day when they are here for you, it'll be a hell of a lot easier!'''

And Mabel certainly has a strong work ethic as last week she was scheduled to perform at Spotify UK's 'Who We Be' event at O2 Academy Birmingham in West Midlands but got run over by a rolling vehicle just hours beforehand.

But she didn't let the incident stop her from taking to the stage.

Thanking gig-goers for coming along to see her, she wrote on Twitter at the time: ''Thank you to everyone who came to watch me perform at the @SpotifyUK show in Birmingham tonight and BIGGUP all the artists on the line up! A car ran over my foot outside the venue earlier today, but I still gave it my all for you each and every one of you (sic)''

The full list of UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows;

November 29 - Dublin Academy

November 30 - Glasgow Garage

December 2 - Newcastle University

December 4 - Leeds Stylus

December 5 - Manchester o2 Ritz

December 6 - Birmingham Institute

December 8 - Cardiff University

December 10 - Bristol o2 Academy

December 11 - Bournemouth o2 Academy

December 12 - London o2 Academy Brixton