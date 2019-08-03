Mabel's 'OK (Anxiety Anthem') was her most difficult song to write.

The 23-year-old singer/songwriter drew on her own experiences with anxiety and depression to pen the song, which features on her album 'High Expectations', and Mabel admitted that emotionally it took a toll.

She said: ''It was really difficult for me to write my song OK (Anxiety Anthem) because it was about dealing with my anxiety and looking at it in a positive light.

''I always say it took a day to write the song, but the actual process was longer than the making of the whole album, because it's about me actually coming to terms with my anxiety.''

Mabel has been working on the album for over two years but didn't want to release it until she was completely satisfied with every track.

She told the Belfast Telegraph: ''It's been a two-year process making this record. I've really put everything into it,'' she says.

''Some of the songs are old to me now and I've been performing them live for a while, but I can't wait for people to sing them back to me.

''It is nerve-racking and quite emotional because I'm really attached to it.

''It's been my identity in many ways for the last few years. It's been my purpose.''

Mabel's parents are singer-songwriter Neneh Cherry and Massive Attack producer Cameron McVey and she revealed it took some time for her to emerge from their shadow.

She said: ''I used to be really afraid that my parents were the only thing that people were going to care about.

''It's frustrating when you're making good music and you're working hard. You're just like, 'Why are we talking about this?'.

''But at the same time, I'm really proud of what they've accomplished and I've got to a point with it where it's not embarrassing to talk about and it's not going to take away from me as an artist because they're amazing people that have accomplished incredible things.

''With the confidence I have now, it doesn't bother me as much.''