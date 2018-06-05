Mabel makes sure her tours are as environmentally-friendly as possible.

The 'Fine Line' hitmaker - who recently supported One Direction star Harry Styles on the European leg of his solo tour - is a vegan and extremely ''conscious'' about protecting the planet and so on her last tour, she introduced reusable plastic bottles to reduce her and her crew's carbon footprint.

The 22-year-old singer - who is the offspring of Massive Attack's Cameron McVey and pop star NENEH CHERRY - recently performed for The Coca-Cola SHRED Party at the University of Portsmouth, which aimed to encourage students to recycle more with revision notes and plastic bottles collected to create notebooks for future Freshers students joining the university in September 2018.

The event formed part of Coca-Cola's ongoing sustainability initiative with 242kg of recycled paper from revision notes and 17,600kg plastic bottles collected on the night - creating 6,000 notebooks for future students.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about how she does her bit to help the environment, Mabel said: ''It's something I think about all the time.

''I am vegan and I am definitely very conscious of the planet and it's definitely something I am passionate about raising awareness of, protecting the planet as much as possible.

''The last tour I went on, we had bottles that you can reuse and water stations and stuff, which is really cool.''

Meanwhile, Mabel revealed that she didn't take much notice of the musicians her producer father worked with when she was young, including All Saints and Sugababes, but in hindsight she says it has taught her a lot about the music business.

She said: ''When you are a kid you don't really reflect on your surroundings and I just thought it was normal to have all these people in the studio.

''I was never like, 'Oh my god'. It's only now that I've grown up, I feel lucky that I've grown up around creative people because it gave me all the right tools.''

The Coca-Cola SHRED Party came to the University of Portsmouth to reward students completing their exams with the ultimate end of term celebration featuring chart-toppers Jax Jones, RAYE, Mabel, Ramz and Big Shaq.