Mabel has rescheduled a number of her 'Mad Love Tour' dates after being struck down with illness.

The 23-year-old singer's doctor has advised her against ''performing or dancing for long periods of time'', forcing her to move this month's scheduled shows in the likes of London, Liverpool, Newcastle and Bristol to November.

She wrote on Facebook: ''So gutted to say that due to illness I won't be able to play the dates of my 'Mad Love Tour' with HMV as my doctor has advised against me performing/dancing for long periods of time. The 'Mad Love Tour' will still be happening in November and all tickets are valid for the new dates. Thank you so much for understanding, love you guys and hope I get to make it up to you soon. Love, M x (sic)''

She will now perform in Newcastle on November 19th, Bristol on November 25th, London on November 26th, and Liverpool on November 28th.

The tour is to celebrate the release of her album 'High Expectations', which drops on Friday (02.08.19).

Last week, Mabel opened up about suffering from ''crippling'' anxiety and depression as a child and teenager.

She said: ''I got to about six years old when my parents realised it was crippling...That's when music came into it and I started playing piano and journaling. I feel so lucky because I grew up with parents who understand it. They would listen to all my anxieties. Talking about it stopped me from catastrophising. They didn't see it as a negative I needed to get rid of.

''Music has always been my therapy. The first 12 years of my musical relationship was very much for myself; it was like a journal. I was a teen who had a lot of anxiety and depression.''